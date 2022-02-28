FCPS to continue require masking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX `18) — After discussing the new guidance from the CDC regarding health and safety procedures, the superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools says the district will not be changing their masking policy.

The announcement came out just after 5:30 via email on Sunday evening.

This comes after the CDC updated indoor masking guidelines earlier this week.

According to this new metric, Fayette County is in the high category.

"For much of the country it's a better picture," Lexington-Fayette County Health Commissioner Joel McCullough said of Friday's announcement. "For Fayette County and most of Central Kentucky, the COVID-19 community level is still high. We are moving in the right direction, but I would not recommend lowering our layered prevention measures while we are at a high level."

The matter is not scheduled to be on the agenda for the next school board meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, February 28.

"While I am committed to taking revised mask requirements to the board as soon as it is appropriate, prematurely moving away from masking could derail our efforts to keep our schools open," said FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

Liggins says he expects to receive new guidance from the KY Department of Public Health.