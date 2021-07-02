FCPS to hold 'Shot-A-Thon' to vaccinate students ahead of new school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is hoping to increase the number of fully vaccinated students ahead of the 2021-22 school year by offering six free COVID-19 vaccine clinics with incentives.

The district, in conjunction with the City of Lexington, HealthFirst Bluegrass, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Wild Health will offer locations at various schools on July 6, 7, 8, 27, 28 and 29.

Students and faculty who receive both their first and second dose at these clinics would be fully vaccinated the first week of school and may not have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 in the future, the district said. Everyone 12 years of age or older is eligible to be vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics will be offered from 1 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

July 6 (second dose on July 27): Bryan Station High, Frederick Douglass High, Lafayette High, Paul Laurence Dunbar High, Tates Creek High, and William Wells Brown Elementary*

July 7 (second dose on July 28): Crawford Middle, Edythe J. Hayes Middle, Leestown Middle, Lexington Traditional Magnet (LTMS)* , STEAM Academy, and Winburn Middle

July 8 (second dose on July 29): Cardinal Valley Elementary*, Jessie Clark Middle, Martin Luther King Academy, Mary Todd Elementary*, Southern Middle, and 100 Midland Avenue (the former Herald-Leader building).

HealthFirst Bluegrass will be available at these locations to complete athletic physicals for students who are signed up to receive the vaccination. Reserve a spot to receive a physical by calling 859-288-2425.

Everyone is encouraged to sign up here to receive the vaccine. If a student is between the ages of 12 and 17, a parent or guardian will need to complete an online consent form, or be present at the vaccination clinic to provide consent.

Besides the health benefits, participants also have another incentive to get vaccinated:

All individuals who get vaccinated at one of the FCPS Community Immunity clinics will receive two free tickets to an upcoming Lexington Legends game and be entered into a drawing for the “Total Legends Experience,” which includes parking passes, a full tour of the facility, batting practice on the field with the team before a game, a luxury suite for the game, and complimentary food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Everyone who receives a vaccine at one of the FCPS Community Immunity clinics will also be entered into a drawing to win four UK Football season tickets.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is administered as a shot in the arm as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.