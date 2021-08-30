FCPS votes to increase pay for substitute bus drivers amid shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Public School Board has approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage.

In a special meeting Monday, board members voted for an increase from $17.76 to $30 per hour.

The district has been plagued by driver shortages since the beginning of the school year. Fourteen bus routes were canceled in the county Monday morning.

The vote also provides a pay increase to other school personnel, like substitute bus monitors and substitute food service workers. Their pay, respectively, is $10 and $12 per hour. Both positions will now pay $15 per hour.

"As [Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said], everyone who does work in this district is an educator," said Tyler Murphy, chair of the board. "Transportation, custodial, food service--all of these employees are vital to the work we do."