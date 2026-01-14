Federal agency terminates $499,000 Narcan grant to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration terminated a federal grant that helped Lexington distribute life-saving overdose reversal medication, city officials announced Tuesday.

The $499,000 grant, awarded to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government in October 2025, funded Narcan supplies and salaries for two employees who distributed the medication throughout the community, according to city officials.

"Like other agencies in Fayette County, we just found out about this," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "We are looking into it and still assessing the impact here."

The city received notification Tuesday evening of the immediate termination. In a letter, SAMSHA stated it may terminate a federal award "to the extent authorized by law, if an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities."

Grant funding was principally used to purchase approximately 8,000 doses of Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Through the program, the city provided Narcan to the Health Department, first responders, faith-based organizations, neighborhoods, mental health facilities, and other community partners.

Most of the grant funding had not been spent since the award was issued just three months ago, according to city officials.