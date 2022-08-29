Federal government suspending offer to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests

(LEX 18) — The federal government is suspending its offer to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests Friday, September 2, according to a statement on the website.

The website says the reason is because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.

An administration official says the stockpile of tests is running low and they want to make sure there are enough tests on hand in case there is a fall spike in cases.

The administration believes it has distributed about 600 million tests through its COVID-19 test website.

As for COVID-19 levels throughout Kentucky, most of northern Kentucky is in the green, or the lowest level of COVID-19 spread.

A large part of central Kentucky including Fayette, Woodford, and Clark counties are in the red, which is the highest level of community spread.