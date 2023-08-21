Feeding Kentucky kicks off Hunger Action Month at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Almost 13% of Kentuckians experience food insecurity, according to Feeding Kentucky. That percentage represents 579,770 Kentuckians, including 154,290 kids.

The problem is real, but so are solutions, according to the group. So, Feeding Kentucky kicked off its annual Hunger Action Month at the Capitol on Monday. The event serves as a call to action.

“September is a time for everyone to come together and take action to fight hunger in Kentucky. We promote initiatives all year long that help feed hungry kids and seniors, some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, but September is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness about the issue of hunger here in Kentucky,” said Marian Guinn, interim executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “Hunger Action Month is a chance for us to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.”

Kentucky has some of the highest rates of older adult hunger in the country, according to Feeding Kentucky. 14.6% of adults aged 50-59 are food insecure. That national average is about 9.4%.

In Kentucky, every one in six kids also experiences hunger, the group says.

Inflation has only made the problem worse for many families.

"The average price of a meal in Kentucky increased from $2.79 in 2020 to $3.11 in 2021," said Guinn. "And now, in 2023, we are all - all too aware of how much more food costs have risen."

Feeding Kentucky says charitable groups cannot fix hunger alone. Partnerships between communities and government are needed.

“We’ve heard bi-partisan calls to action today to make sure our kids get the food they need, because this is not an urban problem, this is not a rural problem, this is not a Democrat or Republican problem,” said Congressman Morgan McGarvey. “This is a Kentucky and an America problem. And it is a problem we can solve.”

“No one in Kentucky should go hungry, and I remain committed to working together to raise awareness and build a stronger food supply system for all," said Congressman James Comer.

Both congressmen pointed to the Farm Bill as an opportunity for critical food funding.

"We have a real opportunity in the Farm Bill this year," said McGarvey. "An opportunity to make a real, sizeable dent in hunger in this country - for kids, for working-class parents, for seniors, for families."

State action is needed as well to help solve the problem.

“Combatting hunger across the Commonwealth is bi-partisan and requires support and effort from both sides of the aisle and legislators and Kentuckians from every county. Feeding Kentucky’s goal is to nourish the future generations of Kentucky,” said Cassidy Wheeler, advocacy coordinator of Feeding Kentucky. “We will continue working with the General Assembly to feed more Kentuckians and get them back on their feet until we have ended hunger for good.”

