FEMA extends deadline for federal assistance for storm survivors in 31 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms to register for help under the Individual Assistance (IA) program. The deadline to apply is now July 8.

“For many Kentuckians, these severe storms were one of the most stressful and challenging events of their lives. FEMA’s deadline extension will be incredibly helpful, giving them more time to apply for the assistance they need,” said Gov. Beshear. “This extension makes it easier for more of our people to get help. I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to apply before the new deadline of July 8.”

The best way to apply is at the following link: www.disasterassistance.gov

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

“Again, thanks to our FEMA partners for the extended timeline. We urge all of our impacted residents in the 31 IA counties to apply for federal assistance before the registration period closes for this disaster event,” added Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM).

If you cannot call online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585 ) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern Time seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

KYEM announced that FEMA staff will be available to meet in person with Kentuckians affected by the Feb. 27 – March 14, 2021 severe storms and flooding at Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Clay, Floyd and Lee counties.

Kentuckians in any of the 31 counties included in President Biden’s April 23 major disaster declaration can visit any in-person registration sites, regardless of which county they live in.

Open Wednesday to Friday, June 16-18:



Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 17-19:



Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 80, Langley, KY 41645

Lee County Community Center: 500 Happy Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Locations, dates and times of registration at support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or log on to one of the links below to check availability.

You should have the following information available to register:



Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A general description of disaster damage and losses.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. On May 28, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for 22 more counties affected by the historic flooding.

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.