FEMA hiring to assist with recovery efforts from Kentucky's December tornadoes

(LEX 18) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to fill temporary positions to assist with the state's recovery efforts from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.

FEMA is looking to hire people in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Frankfort, and the surrounding areas. They're looking for qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill a variety of emergency management functions.

Positions available include logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance, external affairs, community planning, and information technology.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for up to a year, based on the needs of the disaster.

Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go here to learn more and submit their applications. Salaries range from $16.12/hour to $45.24/hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.

These job postings will close March 14 or when the agency has received 200 applications, whichever is sooner.