Watch Now
News

Actions

FEMA offering Eastern Kentucky flooding victims home rebuilding tips

Weather Whiplash
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Weather Whiplash
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 15:29:30-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods.

The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday.

Mitigation specialists will offer tips on how to rebuild stronger against storms and lessen damage from future disasters. The information provided will be geared toward do-it-yourself homeowners and general contractors, a media release from FEMA said.

The specialists will be stationed at R&S Variety and True Value Hardware in Manchester and Moore's True Value in Garrett.

For more information on FEMA's recovery efforts in Kentucky, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!