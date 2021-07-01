FEMA opens up additional help centers to help 31 Kentucky counties affected by flooding

(LEX 18) — FEMA has opened up three additional Individual Assistance Registration Centers to help 31 Kentucky counties affected by severe storms.

Those counties include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, and Woodford counties. People living in those counties can seek federal support in their recovery.

Open July 1 and 2:

Franklin County - Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, 111 Professional Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601

Open July 1, 2, and 3:

Greenup County - Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41144

Jackson County – Emergency Operations Center, 1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, KY 40447

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Kentuckians can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.