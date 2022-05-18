Female Honor Flight takes off next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Come June, hundreds of female veterans in Kentucky will embark on a memorable experience.

They will head to Washington, D.C. for an all-female Honor Flight.

"We originally planned on flying in 2021, but obviously because of COVID we were delayed," said Ashley Bruggeman, the flight director for Honor Flight Kentucky.

Bruggeman says there are about 135 veterans registered.

"We're going to spend some more time at the women's memorial for military service," she said. "Have a special program there for our females."

"I've been looking forward to this for at least a year now," said veteran April Brown.

Brown served in the Kentucky National Guard for almost 30 years. As she prepares to embark on this journey, she hopes to gain camaraderie and a connection with other female veterans.

"Our women veterans, because they don't typically identify as a veteran, they don't have the opportunity to have the same appreciation," Brown said. "So this flight will be a great opportunity for them to hopefully feel appreciated, honored, and that their service mattered."

This trip is special because two of the founders, Phill Pittman and George Campbell, recently passed away.

"This one is really special because the two of them definitely played a significant role in getting this flight off the ground," Bruggeman said.

They've worked to create opportunities and lasting memories. They've paved the way for veterans on the flights, who are now making a park for those who aspire to follow in their footsteps.

"All the women on this flight are creating other opportunities," said Brown. "Some of them may still be serving, for the younger women who might want to come into the military."

You can welcome them home the evening of June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Grass Airport. If you want to assist in their mail call initiative, click here.

