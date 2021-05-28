Final three FCPS Superintendent candidates participate in public forums

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search to find Fayette County Public School's next superintendent continues to move forward.

On Thursday, the community heard from three of the five remaining candidates for the position through virtual public hearings. This was the second night of forums. On Wednesday, the public heard from Dr. Tawana Grover and Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

LEX 18 anchor Dia Davidson moderated the conversations, beginning with Angela Dominguez, the assistant superintendent of academic services for the Edgewood Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas.

Many of the questions, submitted by community members, centered around how the candidate would further the district's mission to create a more diverse and inclusive environment.

"We're at a point in Fayette County where it's time to review that strategic plan for the school district and I feel like that diversity and equity piece really needs to be laid out and intentional in the plan that we're creating for the school district moving forward," Dominguez said.

The next candidate, Dr. Melvin Brown, superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools in Reynoldsburg City Schools in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, also spoke about the district's strategic plan.

"There's one in place now that expires very soon, so whatever the next one looks like, we have to intentionally build those steps into that strategic plan where it becomes front and center in all the work that is done on a day-to-day basis," he said.

The community also heard from Dr. Christopher Bernier, chief of staff for the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion is the work of the future with our young people and in our communities," he said. "We have to respect people's diversity by including them in the conversation, including them in our lesson plans, including them in the examples that are brought forth to students."

The full conversations with each candidate can be viewed here.

The community will have an opportunity to meet each candidate in person on June 2 at Frederick Douglass High School from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.