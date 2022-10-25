Fire burns over 100 acres of land in Washington County

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several people in Washington County are devastated after a fire started Monday that left over 100 acres in ash.

First responders said someone ignored the county's burn ban and started an outdoor fire that got out of hand.

Part of those flames reached Brandon's family property. The fire destroyed several structures and killed several farm animals.

"It was just... everything was in flames," Brandon recounted.

Monday, a neighbor started an outdoor fire despite the county's burn ban not allowing anyone to burn anything outside.

Much of the county's forestry remains dry and highly flammable.

"Their trailer here, my grandmother used to make wreaths and that went up in flames," said Brandon.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is still working to contain the flames.

But, windy conditions have reignited some smolders several times.