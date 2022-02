LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a neighbor spotted flames reporting a house fire in Lexington.

The fire broke out at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Robinson Way, not far from the intersection with Leestown Road.

LEX 18

Firefighters say it started in the back of the house. Despite the major damage, we're told the house is not destroyed.

No one was hurt, and everyone got out of the house in time.