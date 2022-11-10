Fire crews continue working to fight wildfires in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews from around Perry County have worked through the night to contain at least ten fires that started in the area. Viper firefighters say they were called out to Kentmont Hollow Road in the Jeff community yesterday.

Viper Fire Department firefighter, Ronnie Dillion, says, "Every fire department in the county has been out on a forest fire it's just worse up here on this end of the county and than it is anywhere at the time."

Dillion says that they believe the fire was started by sparks from a train passing by. Now, they're working to protect residential communities like on Omega Ridge Road where residents called after they saw flames.

Viper Fire Department

One resident, Darlene Dixon, says, "It was burning, you could see the burning, you could see the flames, you could see the smoke and it suddenly got in this brush and it was just huge, huge flames."

Fire crews say that they estimate that this fire has spread over 50 to 75 acres.

Dillion says, "Right now our main priority is these houses up here and there in the cemeteries that we've got out here."

Viper Fire Department

The Perry County Emergency Manager says that it's been seasonally dry in this area — they've only seen a few small rain showers since this summer's floods. Judge Executive Scott Alexander says the county is still operating under a state of emergency after July’s floods. The county is currently under a red flag warning, which restricts burning.

Dillion says, "That means no burning at all, none, not between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., in 24 hours a day there’s supposed to be no burning. Don't burn because it can lead to all kinds of problems, you know."

Officials say although drier conditions are typical for this time of year, it is slightly drier than usual. Residents out at Omega Ridge Road agree that the conditions were perfect to cause an event like this one.

LEX 18

Dixon says, "I think it's just your typical fall weather, with all the leaves, and lack of rain which is just the way the weather is."

Perry County is expecting to see some rain in the days ahead.