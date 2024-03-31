Occupants extracted after being trapped in SUV following crash on I-75

(LEX 18) — The Corbin Fire Department responded to a crash with people trapped inside a vehicle on Friday on Interstate 75.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., crews responded to the accident on I-75 South at mile marker 25. When they arrived they had to remove the roof and door of an SUV to free the trapped occupants.

The Facebook post shows pictures of the aftermath but does not mention the condition of the SUV's occupants.

In addition to the Corbin Fire Department, the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue Woodbine Fire and Rescue, Whitley County EMS, and the Corbin Police Department also responded to the incident.

