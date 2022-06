Fire crews responded to reports of a horse walker catching fire on Bowman Mill Road—which is not far from Parkers Mill Road at Man o' War—around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the owners didn't know the horse walker was on fire until airport security made calls to officials about the fire.

Firefighters said no horses were inside.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The top of the building is damaged but there are some remnants.

