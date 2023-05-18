Fire damages two homes on Race Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire on Race Street badly damaged two homes in Lexington Thursday evening.

When the Lexington Fire Department arrived, two houses were on fire and fully involved. One house was in the process of being remodeled and was vacant while the other belonged to a family.

That family was able to get out of the house safely.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished quickly.

Officials say the family will have to find somewhere else to live while they figure out if the house can be salvaged.

No word on what caused the fire.