Fire Departments share firework safety tips for the holiday weekend

GEORGETOWN/LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people will be out celebrating the fourth of July outdoors- and many will celebrate with fireworks. As things continue heating up outside, there are important safety tips people purchasing fireworks should keep in mind.

People are coming to Capitol Fireworks in Georgetown, for their Fourth of July supplies. They have everything from sparklers, roman candles, and more. With every sale comes a warning about safety.

Capitol Fireworks’ Veronica Covington, says, "We do want to educate them on the products that they are getting. We want them to be safe and we also want them to enjoy the product."

The recent weather around central Kentucky is causing drought in some areas. The Lexington Fire Department is closely watching the situation. There's a saying about fireworks.

“In Fayette County, if it goes up or blows up, it's considered illegal,” said Lexington Fire Department Major Jessica Bowman.

The only approved fireworks in Fayette County are "safe and sane" fireworks.

Major Bowman says approved fireworks include things like, "Stakes, fountains, sparklers, essentially anything that doesn't leave the ground or explode."

U.S. drought monitors show that the Georgetown area has been dry. Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson says people using fireworks should stay extra safe this weekend.

"We want people to be able to enjoy time with their family. The biggest thing is just make sure you're prepared,” says Chief Thompson.

This weekend remember the following, "If you're setting off fireworks make sure you're doing it on gravel or on the road, make sure you're doing it in more of an open area if you can away from homes. But as far as the grass and those types of things - just make sure that you have, even if you have your water hose handy. Just in case something starts up that you can knock down quickly,” shares Chief Thompson.

The final tip from Capitol Fireworks in Georgetown is, “When you buy something make sure that you know how to use the product. Ask questions so that when you get it home, you enjoy your Fourth of July,” says Covington.