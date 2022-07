MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home on Pleasant Hill Drive in Burgin is destroyed after catching fire Wednesday morning.

Mercer County Fire Chief Richard Maxfield said the fire was called around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was home and there are no injuries to report, according to the fire chief.

Burgin Fire Chief Lewis Sexton requested KSP arson team to investigate the cause of fire. Burgin Fire Dept. was called for mutual aid from the county.

