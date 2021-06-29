Fire in Harrodsburg being investigated for arson

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday morning around 2:15 a.m. Harrodsburg Police Department and Harrodsburg Fire Department responded to a fire on South Magnolia Street.

Once the firefighters put out the fire, they discovered evidence pointing to arson in one of the living rooms of the house.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the incident was caused intentionally but has yet to discover by what objects.

The Harrodsburg Police Department asks if anyone has information relating to this crime to please contact the department’s non-emergency phone number at 859-734-3311 or 859-734-5120.

Members of the community that choose to help law enforcement through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.