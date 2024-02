WACO, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — A fire that began Saturday afternoon in Madison County destroyed a home in Waco on Baumstark Road.

Waco Fire Chief Brandon French said Madison County Fire, Union City Fire, and Waco Fire all responded to the call between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. He says it was a neighbor that made the 911 call.

WACO FIRE DEPARTMENT

The chief says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.