Fire leaves family displaced, Lexington home significantly damaged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that a house fire displaced a family Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., LFD responded to Apache Trail for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered flames in the attic and were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the home leaving a family of four displaced. Officials also say several dogs, cats, a lizard, and bird were saved from the fire.

Red Cross was called to assist them.

Investigators remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire.