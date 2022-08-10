Watch Now
Fire on Manitoba Lane leaves one dog dead

Posted at 6:10 PM, Aug 10, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters responded to a house fire on Manitoba Lane where one dog died from smoke inhalation.

The fire happened before 3:30 p.m. on Manitoba lane, which is near Nicholasville Road at Man O’ War Blvd.

The fire department quickly put out a fire in a basement laundry room.

No one was home at the time. However, two dogs were in the home.

Fire crews provided oxygen and other medical treatment to the dogs, but one died from smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators were requested to the scene to begin an origin and cause investigation.

