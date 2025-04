SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews in Scott County are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1800 block of White Oak Road as of 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a post from the Scott County Fire Department.

The department asked the public to avoid the area as units are on the scene working the fire.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.