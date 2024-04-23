Firefighter airlifted to hospital, 1 person unaccounted for after Laurel County fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A firefighter was airlifted from the scene of a fire in Laurel County Monday and one person is still unaccounted for.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at an abandoned building off West Cumberland Parkway.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that homeless individuals were in the building when the fire broke out. All but one of those people have been accounted for. Investigators will continue searching the scene on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office reports that a volunteer firefighter was airlifted to UK Hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the fire. No word on that person's condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.