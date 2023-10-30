Firefighter dies in crash while responding to call in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A firefighter has died in a crash while responding to a call in Leslie County.

According to officials, on Sunday evening around 10:00, Coon Creek Fire & Rescue responded to an ATV accident involving two people who were seriously injured. Helicopters were on the scene to transport the two injured.

Officials say that the vehicle that Firefighter Regina Huffman was riding in left the scene to go to the landing zone; it slipped off the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a house.

Firefighter Huffman and another firefighter, her oldest son, were injured. According to officials, a few hours later, Firefighter Huffman died from her injuries at a local hospital. Her son's injuries were minor.

Firefighter Huffman was 39 years old and leaves behind her fiancee and six children.