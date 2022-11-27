Firefighters battle early morning Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple people are forced from their home early Sunday morning as flames spread through the house.

According to Lexington Fire, a call came in around 1 a.m. for a fire that started in the basement of a home on Ashley Way.

Strong flames could be seen from outside the house as crews got on scene.

Officials say the fire made its way to the top floor of the home but they put out the fire in roughly 20 minutes.

Two people were inside the home at the time but they were able to make it out safely.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.