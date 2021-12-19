Watch
Firefighters battling flames at home near interstate

Posted at 7:57 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 20:28:26-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire that is near I-75 off of Old Richmond Road.

LFD says the scene is in the 1700-block of Old Richmond Road near McCalls Mill Road.

Our crew on the scene reports that Old Richmond Road is blocked off between McCalls Mill Road and Grimes Mill Road.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas tells LEX18 that the fire was "well advanced" by the time crews arrived, and there are no hydrants in the area.

Due to that, firefighters are taking a defensive approach, which Saas means no one is going inside the house to battle the flames.

LFD says that there are no injuries to report.

LEX18 has a crew on the scene, and we will continue to update this story as details come in.

