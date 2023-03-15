Firefighters coming together to support one of their own

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With just days to go until St. Patrick's Day, a community of firefighters is coming together in a time of need.

"You're taught to work together, stay together, train together," said Jerry Stephens, president of Nicholasville Firefighters Local 4289. "Everything we do from day one is with a cohesive unit."

Stephens says Chase Snyder is a former Nicholasville firefighter, who began in Lexington about a year ago. About two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.

"I met Chase in March of 2016 when he started in Nicholasville," Stephens said.

Snyder is not only a firefighter, but also a friend to many, a husband, and a father.

"We're doing this for him," Stephens said. "We're just doing this for Chase to let him know he's not alone."

At Halligans in Lexington's Distillery District, Friday will be a day to help raise funds for Snyder and his family.

"This is kind of why me and my wife started this thing -- it was exactly for this reason," said Otis Cveticanin, the owner of Halligans.

"Chase is always there for everybody else, so it was a no-brainer for us to be here for him in his time of need," Stephens said.

This event is going on Friday at Halligans. The doors and bar will open at 8 a.m. Proceeds will go to help Snyder and his family.