Firefighters gain 40% containment of California's fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Ca. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year is 40% contained after scorching more than 670 square miles. Authorities said Wednesday that the Park Fire had minimal activity overnight.

They say firefighters are working on mop-up and tactical patrol operations.

The Park Fire was allegedly started by arson on July 24 in a wilderness park outside the Central Valley city of Chico.

It spread northward with astonishing speed in hot and dry conditions and has become California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record. Weather has been more favorable recently, with increases in relative humidity. The fire has destroyed 641 structures and damaged 52 others.

