Firefighters gain 40% containment of California's fourth-largest wildfire on record

US Wildfires
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mill Creek in Tehama County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
CHICO, Ca. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year is 40% contained after scorching more than 670 square miles. Authorities said Wednesday that the Park Fire had minimal activity overnight.

They say firefighters are working on mop-up and tactical patrol operations.

The Park Fire was allegedly started by arson on July 24 in a wilderness park outside the Central Valley city of Chico.

It spread northward with astonishing speed in hot and dry conditions and has become California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record. Weather has been more favorable recently, with increases in relative humidity. The fire has destroyed 641 structures and damaged 52 others.

