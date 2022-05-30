Firefighters on scene of Estill County house fire

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters have been working to gain control of a house fire near Stevens Avenue, off River Drive in Irvine.

The fire started early Monday morning but fire crews say the fire is under control.

Officials say everyone is safe. One dog was rescued but another dog died while inside the house.

