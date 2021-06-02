Firefighters perform rooftop rescue from Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department was called for a rooftop rescue Monday after a roofer suffered a medical emergency while working on a home. Crews responded to the home on the 200-block of Barrow Road and set up a rope system to bring the worker down from the roof.

LFD

The patient was lowered down in a basket and transported to the hospital in stable condition. LFD maintains a technical rescue team consisting of four engines (Engine 8, 9, 12, and 13) and one heavy rescue (Rescue 1). LFD says these specialized crews train on a weekly basis for these types of rare but high-risk incidents. Since 2018, LFD said only eight similar incidents have occurred.