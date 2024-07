LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews spent the early morning hours Sunday containing a garage fire in Lexington.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. on Liberty Road near Winchester Road.

According to Lexington Fire, a man working in the garage at the time the fire started and he rushed out once he saw flames.

The man went to the home next to the fire to get everyone out, fire officials say.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.