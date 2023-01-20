First BourbonCon underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When comic conventions come to town, it's the talk of the town.

The first BourbonCon isn't quite as widely talked about, but it is still off to a great start at the Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington.

"I think people are really enjoying it because they get to take that deep dive into the bourbon industry," said Sean Edwards, who runs Fresh Bourbon Distillery in downtown Lexington.

BourbonCon is a weekend event of tastings, learning the ins and outs of favorite and new distilleries, demonstrations, speakers, and discussions.

"It's great for the entry level consumer to the bourbon fanatic," said Chaz Fister. "They have seminars about bourbon 101, all the way to deep dives on sustainability efforts and interesting things distilleries have going on."

"I think being a local Lexington brand, people get to come out and see the people they do know and the people they don't know," said Sydney Disponett with RD One.

If you want to see what else is on tap for BourbonCon this weekend, click here.