First day of Keeneland's Fall Meet: What to expect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The countdown is on for the first race of Keeneland's Fall Meet.

The 17-day meet has 22 stakes races worth $8.9 million, a record at Keeneland, which includes $1.3 million from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF).

The season opens with the three-day Fall Stars Weekend, which features 11 stakes, including nine "Win and You're In" events, giving the winners an express trip all the way to the Breeders' Cup world championships, which will be held on Keeneland's grounds for the third time in its history on November 4 and 5.

Gates open up at 11:00 a.m. Friday with the first post scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Ticket/Tailgating Information:

Tickets for the races throughout the month go fast. Tickets for the first two days are already sold out.

You can check ticket availability at tickets.keeneland.com or on the Keeneland Race Day app. You can also review the Patron Experience Guide before arriving at the track.

No ticket or reservation is required to tailgate for free on The Hill, which is open Fridays and Saturdays. Fans on The Hill can wager and watch the races on a jumbo TV. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating if you're interested in elevating your tailgating experience with a premium package.

How to Watch the Races:

“Today at Keeneland.” This 30-minute preview show includes handicapping picks and a discussion of horses of interest. Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host the program, which airs live at 11:30 a.m. every race day on Keeneland.com, Keeneland Select, Keeneland’s YouTube channel, The CW Lexington and FanDuel+ (FanDuel’s streaming network).

FanDuel TV: Live, extensive coverage of every Keeneland race begins at 1 p.m.

Keeneland Livestream: Fans can watch all Fall Meet races live and at no charge on Keeneland.com, Keeneland Race Day App, Keeneland Select, and Keeneland’s YouTube channel.

CNBC live stakes coverage: Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) and Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) on Oct. 8 from 5-6 p.m. and Juddmonte Spinster (G1) and Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) on Oct. 9 from 5-6 p.m.

Special Wagers During Fall Meet:

Handicappers can take part in special wagers and competitions throughout the Fall Meet including:

Keeneland Turf Pick 3 : A $3 minimum is required and is offered on the final three turf races of the day’s card, along with the Super High Five on the last race each day.

: A $3 minimum is required and is offered on the final three turf races of the day’s card, along with the Super High Five on the last race each day. In addition, the opening-day Darley Alcibiades (G1), Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2), and JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) will be included in late Pick 4 and late Pick 5 wagers. The next day, the All-Stakes Pick 4 and All Stakes Pick 5 will conclude with the Coolmore Turf Mile.

Additional handicapping events during the meet include:

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 19, 26: WINS-Day Challenge Presented by Malone’s. This is an inexpensive way for beginner handicappers to give contests a try. Enter for $10 at Wagering Central on the first-floor Grandstand and place a mythical $2 win and place wager – no actual money required – on the final six Keeneland races of the day. The First 200 participants receive a free Daily Racing Form and appetizer card from Malone’s.

This is an inexpensive way for beginner handicappers to give contests a try. Enter for $10 at Wagering Central on the first-floor Grandstand and place a mythical $2 win and place wager – no actual money required – on the final six Keeneland races of the day. The First 200 participants receive a free Daily Racing Form and appetizer card from Malone’s. Friday, Oct. 14: Fall $400 Challenge. Registration is open for Keeneland’s live bankroll handicapping tournament, which has a $400 buy-in. Players will wager a live bankroll of $250 on any or all races at Keeneland with no minimums per race. One Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge berth and as many as four National Horseplayers Championship spots are up for grabs. Click here for more information. Players may register on the day of the contest.

Registration is open for Keeneland’s live bankroll handicapping tournament, which has a $400 buy-in. Players will wager a live bankroll of $250 on any or all races at Keeneland with no minimums per race. One Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge berth and as many as four National Horseplayers Championship spots are up for grabs. Click here for more information. Players may register on the day of the contest. Saturday, Oct. 15: $3,500 Fall BCBC/NHC Challenge. Registration is open for in-person and remote participation in this live-money contest that Keeneland is holding in cooperation with XpressBet, NYRA Bets, 4NJ Bets, and FanDuel (formerly TVG). Click here for details and to register. The entry fee is $3,500, with $2,500 going to the live bankroll and $1,000 to the prize fund. Players must wager a minimum of $400 in at least five races at Keeneland and wager a minimum total of $2,500. Prizes include cash and as many as six Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge berths and 10 NHC spots (based on the number of entries).

Special Events Throughout the Fall Meet:

Keeneland has scheduled a full calendar of special events throughout the Fall Meet:

Saturday, Oct. 8,15, 22, 29: Sunrise Trackside. This Saturday morning program is geared toward families and offers a unique view of Thoroughbreds during training hours. Children’s activities from 8-10 a.m. include a meet and greet with Keeneland’s mascot, Buckles, along with face painting, games and more. Fans can enjoy coffee and donuts at The Starting Gate stand while watching horses train. A 30-minute Paddock demonstration by an equine-related organization takes place at 8:30 a.m. Mini tours will be available at the Welcome Stand near the Paddock. A special Halloween Sunrise Edition will take place Oct. 29. This event is open to the public and does not require a ticket to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Make-A-Wish Day. This is the 15th year for this event, the culmination of a rewarding experience for a special group of deserving children. Local Thoroughbred farms and organizations team up with Keeneland to grant wishes for the children, who with their families are treated to a VIP experience, complete with presenting a trophy after each race, meeting jockeys and experiencing all the excitement of a day at the races. Fans are encouraged to support Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana by placing a donation into the “Wishing Well” near the Keeneland Paddock. Click here to donate.

Friday, Oct. 14: College Scholarship Day Presented by Lane’s End. Full-time college students can enjoy a day at the races and the chance to win scholarships and prize packages from local businesses. Any student who pre-registers is eligible to win one of ten $2,000 scholarships provided by Keeneland and the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association. Students present at Keeneland that day can win one of two $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End. Pre-register online at www.Keeneland.com/csd before 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. Admission is free with a college ID.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Kids Club Family Day Presented by Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The Keeneland Kids Club is the Official Kids Club for fans 12 and younger. Kids Club members and their families are invited to enjoy this special day at the races with free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating. Children’s activities will take place in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include local community partners such as Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Amplify, Living Arts & Sciences Center, Explorium and Eckert’s Orchard.

Friday, Oct. 21: Jockey Autograph Signing. Fans will meet active and retired Keeneland riders and Hall of Famers in an event that benefits the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. Signing takes place near the Walking Ring from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Sunday, Oct. 23: Heroes Day Presented by Rubicon. Heroes Day honors members of the military (active duty and veterans) and first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and health care workers) and their families with free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seats. The Family Zone will offer free lunch provided by City BBQ and children’s activities for those families in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keeneland will showcase a POW-MIA Chair of Honor to bring awareness to past and current POW-MIA military members through a partnership with The Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5. Heroes Day also will feature a flag unfurling on the main track between races, and local heroes will be recognized in the Winner’s Circle throughout the afternoon.

Saturday, Oct. 29: In October and through Nov. 12, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is supporting Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA), a non-profit that benefits Thoroughbred aftercare organizations, through its Race to Givecampaign. To help, visit racetogive.org. At Keeneland on Oct. 29, day of the $350,000 Hagyard Fayette (G2), fans may donate wagering tickets to Race to Give by dropping them in the donation box near Wagering Central.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Teacher Appreciation Day Presented by Coca-Cola. New this Fall, Keeneland will honor educators and staff by granting free admission with a valid ID. Teachers only will receive free admission; guests are encouraged to purchase tickets only ahead of time at tickets.keeneland.com.