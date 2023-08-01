Watch Now
First day of school for Fleming County delayed due to 'operational needs'

David Goldman/AP
The first day of school for students of Fleming County Schools has been postponed until Monday, August 28.

Superintendent Brian K. Creasman posted on Facebook, saying the delay was due to operational needs throughout the school district.

The proposed revised academic calendar will be approved by the Fleming County Board of Education in August. Schools will be releasing updated dates for open houses and other events as needed.

Fall, Thanksgiving, winter (Christmas), and spring breaks remain the same for the revised calendar with minor changes.

The tentative last day for students is Friday, May 24.

Contact Creasman at 606-845-5851 or via email at brian.creasman@fleming.kyschools.us with any questions.

