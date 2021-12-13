First Lady Britainy Beshear announces Western Kentucky Toy Drive ahead of Christmas

(LEX 18) — First Lady Britainy Beshear has announced an initiative to provide children in western Kentucky with toys this Christmas after destructive tornadoes hit the state.
"For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by family and friends," said First Lady Beshear. "But this year, many in Western Kentucky have suffered a tragedy. They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love. With your help, we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book, or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays."
The toy drive starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
All toys, books, and electronics should be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards will also be accepted. No clothes are needed at this time.
"We want to help Western KY parents/guardians, despite this devastation, make the holidays special for their kids," she said.
Send Mail-In Donations to:
KY Venues
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
Drop-Off Locations:
Louisville:
Broadbent Arena
KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)
- Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST
St. Matthews Police Department3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207
- Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST
Lexington:
Fayette County Sheriff's Office
150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Additional locations will be added soon
Independence:
Kenton County Police Department
11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Paducah:
Paducah Police Department
1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Covington:
Kenton County Government Center
1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011
- Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST
Kentucky State Police Posts:
KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Post Locations:
|Post 4
|954 Cameron Ponder Dr.
|Elizabethtown
|KY
|42701
|Post 5
|160 Citation Lane
|Campbellsburg
|KY
|40011
|Post 6
|4265 US 25
|Dry Ridge
|KY
|41035
|Post 7
|699 Eastern By-Pass
|Richmond
|KY
|40475
|Post 8
|1595 Flemingsburg Rd
|Morehead
|KY
|40351
|Post 9
|3499 N. Mayo Trail
|Pikeville
|KY
|41501
|Post 10
|3319 S. US 421
|Harlan
|KY
|40831
|Post 11
|11 State Police Rd.
|London
|KY
|40741
|Post 12
|1250 Louisville Rd
|Frankfort
|KY
|40601
|Post 13
|10 Justice Dr.
|Hazard
|KY
|41701
|Post 14
|5975 State Rt. 60
|Ashland
|KY
|41102
|Post 15
|1118 Jamestown St.
|Columbia
|KY
|42728
|Post 16
|8415 US 41 S.
|Henderson
|KY
|42420