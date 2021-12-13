First Lady Britainy Beshear announces Western Kentucky Toy Drive ahead of Christmas

(LEX 18) — First Lady Britainy Beshear has announced an initiative to provide children in western Kentucky with toys this Christmas after destructive tornadoes hit the state.

"For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by family and friends," said First Lady Beshear. "But this year, many in Western Kentucky have suffered a tragedy. They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love. With your help, we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book, or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays."

The toy drive starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

All toys, books, and electronics should be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards will also be accepted. No clothes are needed at this time.

"We want to help Western KY parents/guardians, despite this devastation, make the holidays special for their kids," she said.

Send Mail-In Donations to:

KY Venues

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

Drop-Off Locations:

Louisville:

Broadbent Arena

KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)



Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST



St. Matthews Police Department3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207



Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Lexington:

Fayette County Sheriff's Office

150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507



Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Additional locations will be added soon

Independence:

Kenton County Police Department

11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051



Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​

Paducah:

Paducah Police Department

1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003



Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Covington:

Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011



Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST



Kentucky State Police Posts:

KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:



Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​​



Post Locations: