First Lady Britainy Beshear announces Western Kentucky Toy Drive ahead of Christmas

First Lady Britainy Beshear's Office
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 13, 2021
(LEX 18) — First Lady Britainy Beshear has announced an initiative to provide children in western Kentucky with toys this Christmas after destructive tornadoes hit the state.

"For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by family and friends," said First Lady Beshear. "But this year, many in Western Kentucky have suffered a tragedy. They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love. With your help, we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book, or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays."

The toy drive starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

All toys, books, and electronics should be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards will also be accepted. No clothes are needed at this time.

"We want to help Western KY parents/guardians, despite this devastation, make the holidays special for their kids," she said.

Send Mail-In Donations to:

KY Venues
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209

Drop-Off Locations:

Louisville:

Broadbent Arena
KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)

  • Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

St. Matthews Police Department3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207

  • Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Lexington:

Fayette County Sheriff's Office
150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Additional locations will be added soon

Independence:

Kenton County Police Department
11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​

Paducah:

Paducah Police Department
1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Covington:

Kenton County Government Center
1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

  • Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST

Kentucky State Police Posts:

KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​​

Post Locations:

Post 4
954 Cameron Ponder Dr.ElizabethtownKY42701
Post 5160 Citation LaneCampbellsburgKY40011
Post 64265 US 25Dry RidgeKY41035
Post 7699 Eastern By-PassRichmondKY40475
Post 81595 Flemingsburg RdMoreheadKY40351
Post 93499 N. Mayo TrailPikevilleKY41501
Post 103319 S. US 421HarlanKY40831
Post 1111 State Police Rd.LondonKY40741
Post 121250 Louisville RdFrankfortKY40601
Post 1310 Justice Dr.HazardKY41701
Post 145975 State Rt. 60AshlandKY41102
Post 151118 Jamestown St.ColumbiaKY42728
Post 168415 US 41 S.HendersonKY42420
