First lady visits Kentucky neighborhood struck by tornado

Michael Clubb/AP
First lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Bowling Green was one of several areas hard hit by Dec. 10 tornadoes that tore through the western part of Kentucky. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 18:50:12-05

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has visited a tornado-ravaged neighborhood in Kentucky to meet with residents and local leaders.

The Bowling Green neighborhood was one of several areas hit hard by Dec. 10 tornadoes that tore through the western part of Kentucky, killing more than 77 people in the state.

First lady Jill Biden listens to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, while surveying the damage of a tornado that hit the Creekwood neighborhood in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Biden met Friday with some residents of the street and later spoke at a recovery center in the south central Kentucky city.

President Joe Biden visited other areas of the state a few days after the tornadoes hit and pledged federal government help.

