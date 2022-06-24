First probable case of Monkeypox reported in Kentucky

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced that Kentucky has its first probable cause of monkeypox.

The case has been identified in a Jefferson County resident.

Initial testing was completed at the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Division of Laboratory Services. Confirmatory testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State Health officials say the patient remains isolated, and are working to identify anyone the patient may have had contact with while infected.

