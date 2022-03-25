First Responders Memorial Garden dedicated at Georgetown Community Hospital

GEORGETOWN, Ky (LEX 18) — Georgetown community members, first responders, and staff from Georgetown Community Hospital gathered to dedicate the First Responders Memorial Garden.

“What a beautiful way to honor the first responders of our community,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather. “I know a lot of hard work went into this project, and I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this happen.”

The partnership between the hospital and several other community groups came together to plant 5,000 daffodils to create the garden. The memorial garden is dedicated to first responders and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Scott County is such a collaborative community, and we have strong partnerships with the first responders here, including fire, police, EMS and others who are first on the scene in emergencies. We are truly blessed with the best,” said Bridget Foster, Director of Growth and Outreach for Georgetown Community Hospital. “Over the last few years as we battled a pandemic in our community, we could all use a little hope.”