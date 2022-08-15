Watch Now
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Rupp Arena in November 2022

Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are joining forces for a U.S. arena tour, including a stop at Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET Friday, August 19 at www.rupparena.com.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, August 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, August 18.

According to Rupp Arena, all dates, acts, and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.

Five Finger Death Punch releases their ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, Friday August 19.

