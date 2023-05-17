Five graduates complete apprenticeship program at Amteck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When Brittany Taylor, one of five graduates to complete an apprenticeship program at Amteck Electrical, first headed off to college, she says that she didn't know what she wanted to do. She asked her dad, who's had a long career in the electrical industry, for a summer job.

Taylor says, "I did finish school with just my general studies, but I didn't know what I wanted to do. But when I got into the field, and I started working and actually working, I realized I liked it more."

Starting at 19 years old, Taylor has worked around the country. For the past four years, she's been a part of the US Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program through Amteck Electrical. Today, she's the second woman in more than a decade to complete this program.

LEX 18

Taylor says, "I’ve never been a sit-behind-a-desk type of person, just I’d rather be out in the field with the guys. It's where I enjoy to be, it's what I like to do. So just...with my dad, being in it helps me want to be the best."

Amteck’s apprenticeship program manager, Willie Howard, explains that there is a skill gap industry-wide and in the trade industry. He says for every three workers that leave, only one is coming on — and the company hopes that programs like this one change that.

Howard says, "We're looking for ways to help make that a... more of an option for people. But number two, is just letting the general public see that it's not just a stereotypical job, people can grow in many different careers here."

Brittany Taylor

Amteck is also working to get more women interested in the field. Today's graduation speakers explain that these five have been persistent. Taylor says completing this program as a new mom hasn't been easy, but she wants her daughter to know what's possible.

She explains, "I went to school, I got my degree, I don't wanna be a stay-at-home mom, I want to show her that you can be, whatever she wants to do, she can do it. And I want to set that example that you don't have to do what standard women are supposed to do. You know, like I work in the field, I get my hands dirty. Like I just want her to know she can do whatever she wants."

Taylor also shared that she believes that people should explore their job interests. She says if you don't know what you want to do, and college is not for you, see what trades are out there.

