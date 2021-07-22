Five-vehicle crash causing delays on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers should expect delays on Versailles Road Thursday morning due to a five-vehicle crash near the Woodford County line.
At least one lane is blocked in each direction.
Outbound drivers will be turned around at Westmorland Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Update: Motorists traveling outbound on Versailles Rd can expect to be turned around near Westmorland Rd. https://t.co/A0wqr5yHa7— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 22, 2021
Update: Police are reportedly sending at least one unit to Versailles/Man O War intersection for traffic control. https://t.co/AoWDdazHEw— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 22, 2021