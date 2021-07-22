Five-vehicle crash causing delays on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers should expect delays on Versailles Road Thursday morning due to a five-vehicle crash near the Woodford County line.

At least one lane is blocked in each direction.

Outbound drivers will be turned around at Westmorland Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Update: Motorists traveling outbound on Versailles Rd can expect to be turned around near Westmorland Rd. https://t.co/A0wqr5yHa7 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 22, 2021