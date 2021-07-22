Watch
Five-vehicle crash causing delays on Versailles Road

LEX 18
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:53:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers should expect delays on Versailles Road Thursday morning due to a five-vehicle crash near the Woodford County line.

At least one lane is blocked in each direction.

Outbound drivers will be turned around at Westmorland Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

