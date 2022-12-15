Fixing the problems of Kentucky's juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more changes to Kentucky's juvenile justice system.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, the Department of Juvenile Justice will now operate three high-security detention centers for teen boys, 14 years of age or older, who have been charged with "offenses indicating a higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior."

“The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit the needs of today’s at-risk youth and adequately respond to increased youth violence and involvement in gangs,” said Gov. Beshear. “A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance.”

Earlier this month, Beshear also ordered DJJ to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County.

Around the same time the governor made his announcement on Thursday, lawmakers grilled two members of his administration - Kerry Harvey, the Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, and Vicki Reed, the Juvenile Justice Commissioner - in a joint judiciary hearing.

"What happened in Adair County? And what are you doing to fix it?" asked Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the committee's chairman.

Lawmakers repeatedly asked about a riot that took place in a juvenile detention center in Adair County on November 11th.

"Staff was hurt, other youth were hurt," said Westerfield. "One youth was reportedly sexually assaulted by other youth."

"What happened in Adair County can't just be glossed over," said Rep. Jason Nemes. "We have a young girl who was raped by multiple juvenile males."

As Harvey and Reed were pressed about why these problems are happening, they listed a staffing shortage as a major problem. They also told lawmakers the teens in state custody, who are facing serious charges, are more violent now.

"The youths tell our workers - they're very free with this - that they're involved in gangs and that they actually are elevated in the gangs when they commit an assault on our staff or on other youths," said Harvey.

Lawmakers questioned why it took the administration this long to make policy changes such as housing boys and girls separately and housing teens in separate facilities based on the severity of charges they face.

"A kid that's been truant is in the same facility with the most violent youth offenders that Kentucky has," said Westerfield. "And that's unconscionable."

So although Westerfield says the governor's changes are good, he expressed frustration with how long it has taken to make them.

"It's sad that it takes a tragedy like we've seen for them to finally make it a serious priority for them," he added.