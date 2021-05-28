Fleming County High School student dies in car crash

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at Fleming County High School has died after being involved in a car crash earlier this month.

Hoss and Steven "Buddy" Morgan were traveling on KY 165 (Ewing Road) in Fleming County on May 15 when the crash happened. Both were taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington to be treated for their injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner says Buddy died Friday morning due to complications from his injuries.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Buddy Morgan this morning," Fleming County High School writes in a Facebook post. "Spending these high school years with Buddy has been a privilege."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. The family says Hoss was later released from the hospital but is still recovering.

There will be a prayer vigil Friday night for the Morgan family at 5:30 p.m. at Fleming County High School between the football and baseball fields. If it rains, the vigil will take place inside the school's gym. Everyone is welcome to attend.