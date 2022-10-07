Fleming County mother begs for answers five months since last seeing her son

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fleming County mother just wants answers about the whereabouts of her 36-year-old son.

Caren Prater says her son, Charles, better known as C.C, was last seen on May 9. Police say they have received several leads, but none have come to assist in the case. Prater just wants to know where her son is, and whether or not he is okay. Police also beg members of the community to come forward if they have any information.

"I'm desperate for answers," Prater said. "I want to know where he is. If he's okay. If he's not okay, I want to know where he is."

"It's killing me," she says. "It's just absolutely driving me crazy."

There is a $5,000 reward. If you have any information about where Charles may be, you're asked to contact police at 606-845-2121. Caren says you can also reach out to her at 606-748-0821.