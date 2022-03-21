Fleming County Schools creates tipline to report inappropriate student-teacher relationships, contact

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tipline is now up and running in Fleming County.

The school district is asking for people to call in with information "regarding any inappropriate teacher-student relationships, sexual harassment, assault of students, or unwanted contact at Fleming County High School" for the academic years of "2014 through 2020".

Superintendent Brian Creasman said the tipline was established after rumors swirled on social media and dozens of concerned parents and students contacted the district about multiple incidents.

"We're having to try to piece some of this stuff together to determine if we need to investigate," Creasman said.

He said the District is in the "review" stage, and he wouldn't give any specifics about the nature of the complaints or any individuals involved.

"We just want to make sure that we truly understand what this is about, and we just encourage people to continue giving us this information and we appreciate that," he said.

He added that they released the Facebook post to be transparent and in an effort to gather more information from students, alum, parents, or community members who can shed light on the alleged incidents.

"It helps with public trust that we're not sweeping this underneath the rug," he said. "We are taking this serious. We want to know the facts and will address it if it needs to be."

He said it could be weeks, if not months before we learn more details. In the meantime, anyone with a tip can send in an anonymous report on the district's website or call 606-845-5851.