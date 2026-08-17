Flood damage forces Wolfe County Family Dollar to close temporarily

WOLFE COUNTY, KY. (LEX News) — A Family Dollar store in Wolfe County has temporarily closed after flood damage on Sunday left customers unable to safely access the property.

In a social media post, store representatives said flooding caused the main entrance to the store's parking lot to cave in, cutting off direct access for customers and vehicles.

"As some of you may know with the results of the flood, our main entrance to the store has caved in and we do not have direct access into the parking lot," the post from Nicole Landrum states.

The store said it closed as of Monday and will remain closed until the area can be repaired and reopened safely.

