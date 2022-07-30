Flood evacuees struggle to bounce back

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Evacuees are struggling to find the next steps following the severe flooding that took out most of their homes.

Bridget Meek said her entire Estell community was wiped out by flood water.

"We lost everything. Everybody in the trailer court lost everything," she explained.

She was barely able to rescue her close friends and their newborn baby, Malachi.

"All I could think was my best friend. That's all I could think. I had to get her out. She has a baby nephew," Meek said.

She saved everyone, and now they make up some of the 124 evacuees that pack the Jenny Wiley State Resort.

Volunteers provided all of them with free rooms and food.

While there are donated clothes, water, and blankets to pick from, families are still struggling to find newborn supplies.

"We've had some formula given to us, but that's not what he's on, and his mama is afraid to try it," said Meek.

If you want to help, you can contact the Destination Community Church to find out where you can send your donations.